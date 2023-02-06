When The Monkees Gave Us ‘Head,’ Micky Dolenz Had No Idea What They Were Doing

In 1967, no band in the world was bigger than The Monkees. In the year that brought us the Summer of Love, The Monkees outsold the Beach Boys and even The Beatles, helped by a hit TV show that brought their music into millions of households each week. After the show had run its course, the band tried to extend their reach onto the big screen with Head, an indie-style film that left a lot of people scratching their own heads — including The Monkees themselves. Speaking at a fan event, Micky Dolenz (sadly, the last surviving Monkee) admitted that it’s taken him a lot of time to figure out what the film’s soon-to-be-famous producers, including Jack Nicholson and Bob Rafelson, were trying to do in the film … because, at the time, he was just as confused as everybody else. (Click on the media bar below to hear Micky Dolenz)