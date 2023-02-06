‘The Consultant’ Starring Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz Premiering February 24 On Prime Video

Prime Video debuted the official trailer and key art for The Consultant, starring Christoph Waltz in the titular role. The new full-length trailer sets up all eight episodes of the chilling and suspenseful new series, which will be available exclusively on Prime Video on February 24 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Based on Bentley Little’s 2015 novel of the same name, the characters and story in this thrilling new series unfold in new and unexpected ways. The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.
The series stars Christoph Waltz as Regus Patoff, Nat Wolff as Craig, Brittany O’Grady as Elaine, and Aimee Carrero as Patti.
When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the app-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question … including their lives.