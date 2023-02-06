One ‘Last Dance’ Had Channing Tatum Feeling Right At Home

When Magic Mike hit theaters back in 2012, how many of you thought there was a Magic Mike trilogy to be made? Nope, we didn’t either. But, alas, following the success of the original film and 2015’s Magic Mike XXL, producers pitched the idea of bringing closure to the character’s story, and now we have Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a film that was originally destined for streaming, but earned the studio’s confidence enough to get it a theatrical release. For Magic Mike star Channing Tatum, though, this new film represented one final opportunity for him to work with a crew he’s loved working with over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Channing Tatum)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance opens in theaters on Friday.