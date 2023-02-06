Cedric The Entertainer Wants All ‘Neighborhood’ Voices To Be Heard

By Hollywood Outbreak
*Pictured: Reggie The Cat, Cedric The Entertainer as Calvin and Tichina Arnold as Tina. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In addition to starring on the show, Cedric the Entertainer also sets the tone for The Neighborhood, largely based on the kinds of situations and jokes found in much of his stand-up humor. When we spoke to Cedric the Entertainer about his multiple roles on the show, he told us that he definitely has a lot of input, but he also likes to give his co-stars a chance to contribute their voices to the show, too. (Click on the media bar below to hear Cedric the Entertainer)

The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8/7c on CBS, and episodes start streaming the following day on Paramount+.

