Breaking Down ‘Bad Boys’: It’s All About The Chemistry

It’s official: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have taken to social media to announce they’re going ahead with a fourth Bad Boys movie. Just three years after Bad Boys For Life was released, the new film is now in preproduction, bringing Smith and Lawrence back to the roles they’ve been playing since the original 1995 movie. When we spoke to the pair, they told us why they think the Bad Boys films — and their characters — work so well.. (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith & Martin Lawrence)
The Bad Boys films are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.