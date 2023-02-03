‘Dear Edward’ An ‘Exhilarating’ Reunion For Connie Britton & Jason Katims

Jason Katims and Connie Britton worked together for several years, when he was the showrunner of the drama Friday Night Lights and she was one of its stars. Now, they’ve reunited for the new show Dear Edward, which Katims developed for television based on the 2020 novel. Speaking together, Katims and Britton both said they’ve been looking forward to doing another project together, and it felt like Dear Edward provided the perfect opportunity for them to do that. (Click on the media bar below to hear Connie Britton & Jason Katims)