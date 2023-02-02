Impact Of ‘The Matrix’ Took Keanu Reeves By Surprise

By the time he made The Matrix, Keanu Reeves was already one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. And, if anything, The Matrix seemed more of a risk than a guarantee of superstardom. After all, the script was a mind-blowing science fiction story from a pair of writer/directors, the Wachowskis, whose first movie, while critically acclaimed, struggled to break even at the box office. But The Matrix managed to defy expectations, not only becoming a box office smash, but also establishing itself as part of pop culture, with a franchise that extended to include four films, three video games, and several comic books. Reeves, who has starred in all of the Matrix movies, told us he’s been as surprised as anybody else at what the franchise has become over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Keanu Reeves)