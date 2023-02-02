Ice-T: ‘SVU’s’ Living Victims Make The Show More Interesting

With the original Law & Order, many of the crimes portrayed on the show involved a corpse. That’s not the case, however, for its spinoff, Law & Order: SVU. As SVU star Ice-T told us, the fact that viewers can see the emotional toll of crime through its victims’ eyes is just one of the reasons he thinks the show has been as successful as it’s been and lasted as long as it has. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ice-T)
Law & Order: SVU airs Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.