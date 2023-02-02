How Jason Segel Landed Harrison Ford For ‘Shrinking’

These are strange times we’re living in when Harrison Ford — who had acted in exactly one television show since achieving superstardom with Star Wars in 1977 (he played Indiana Jones in two episodes of 1993’s The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles) — is now starring in two different streaming series: 1923 and Shrinking. Ford himself described the circumstances behind joining 1923, but we talked to Jason Segel, the creator and star of Shrinking, about how he and the other producers managed to land Ford for their show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jason Segel)