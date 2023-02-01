‘The Ark’s’ Dean Devlin Shares His Sci-Fi Secret

Science fiction has been a Hollywood mainstay for decades, but advances in filming — from computer technology to improved makeup and prosthetics — have allowed TV shows and movies to become more diverse and creative than ever, since we’ve reached a point at which nearly anything that can be imagined can be recreated on a screen. At its heart, though, sci-fi is a writers’ genre, and every great movie or show in the genre starts with an intriguing story, told well. Writer/producer Dean Devlin has worked in the genre extensively, and he’s now that creator of SyFy’s The Ark. When we spoke to him about the new show, he acknowledged that it’s becoming more and more difficult to come up with a truly original sci-fi idea, but he also shared a piece of advice that changed his entire perspective on the genre. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dean Devlin)
The Ark airs Wednesday nights on SyFy and streams the next day on Peacock.