‘Not Dead Yet’ Gives Gina Rodriguez A Do-Over

Gina Rodriguez won over a lot of fans when she starred in the delightfully offbeat telenovela satire, Jane the Virgin. Now, she’s back with a new network series called Not Dead Yet, another show with an offbeat premise. According to Rodriguez, though, that’s where the similarities between the two shows ends, because the premise of the new show is very different than what we saw with Jane. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gina Rodriguez)
Not Dead Yet premieres next Wednesday (2/8) on ABC, and episodes will start streaming the following day on Hulu.