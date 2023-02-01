How Pamela Anderson Went Beyond The Blonde

If there were any misconceptions about who the “real” Pamela Anderson is, Pamela, A Love Story should clear those up quickly. It’s a “warts-and-all” documentary that takes a look at her ups and downs, both in her career and in her life. Of course, having achieved stardom on the internationally syndicated hit Baywatch, she was initially known more for her body than anything else; over the years, she’s talked to us about her seemingly endless struggles to be taken seriously and the things she’s done to try to go beyond the stereotype. (Click on the media bar below to hear Pamela Anderson)
Pamela, A Love Story is currently streaming on Netflix.