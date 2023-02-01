‘Fraiser’ Reboot Starts Production
Paramount+ has announced that the news series FRASIER, starring and executive produced by Kelsey Grammer, starts production this week. Shooting in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!
The first two episodes of the new series will be directed by legendary director and television creator James Burrows. Over his distinguished career, Burrows has been the recipient of 10 Emmys and five Directors Guild of America Awards, where he also holds the honor of being the most nominated director in the history of television. Burrows is best known for his work as co-creator, executive producer and director of the critically acclaimed series “Cheers.” His television work also includes hit series “Will & Grace,” the original series “Frasier,” “Friends,” “Wings,” “Night Court,” “Taxi” and “Dear John,” among others.
In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David.