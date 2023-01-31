NBC Renews ‘La Brea’ For Season 3

NBC has ordered a third season of its hit drama “La Brea.”
“La Brea” follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.
The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Zyra Gorecki, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, Tonantzin Carmelo and Michelle Vergara Moore.
Creator/showrunner David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Chris Hollier, Adam Davidson, Bryan Wynbrandt, Steven Lilien, Ken Woodruff and Arika Lisanne Mittman.
“La Brea” is produced by Universal Television and Australia’s Matchbox Pictures, both divisions of Universal Studio Group, in association with Keshet Studios.
The first season of the NBC hit drama was the #1 new show of the fall in the 18-49 demo, and the #1 new drama of the 2021-22 season in the 18-49 demo.