Melissa Rauch’s Verdict On Her New ‘Night Court’ Crew

Although the original Night Court is now rightly seen as a classic comedy, it went through some early struggles. After its first season, two of the show’s original stars were replaced, and its third season brought about two additional changes to the show’s regular cast. Melissa Rauch, who is the star — and also a producer — of the new Night Court revival, told us she doesn’t think that will be an issue with this version of the show, because she feels like the new Night Court’s ensemble gelled from the very start. (Click on the media to hear Melissa Rauch)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.