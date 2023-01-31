Antonio Banderas & The Joys Of Voicing ‘Puss In Boots’

There are all kinds of reasons why an actor might prefer taking a voiceover role, as opposed to an on-camera role. After all, they could show up in their pajamas, if they wanted to. They don’t have to go through hair and makeup. And they don’t even have to memorize their lines! As if those reasons alone weren’t enough, Antonio Banderas came up with additional reasons why he enjoys voicing the character of Puss in Boots in films, including the new Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. (Click on the media bar below to hear Antonio Banderas)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is now playing in theaters and on digital platforms.