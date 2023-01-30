‘Spider-Man’ Stunts Had Tobey Maguire Totally Wired

After starring in Spider-Man 3 in 2007, Tobey Maguire always figured he’d be back for more. But then, after the franchise rebooted twice, first with Andrew Garfield and then with Tom Holland, he figured his time had come and gone forever. However, the introduction of the multiverse into the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave him a chance to return to the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and, after putting on the old costume again, he’s been bitten by the Spidey bug, so to speak. He says he would love to return for a fifth movie, whether it’s one of his own or part of another multiverse effort. But he clearly missed the fun he’d had being Spider-Man and hopes to do it again. When we spoke to him during his initial run as Spider-Man, Maguire told us the stunt work he did was incredible but challenging. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tobey Maguire)
