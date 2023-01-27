James Cameron: To Get Great 3-D, Shoot In 3-D

Made in 1997, James Cameron’s Titanic was originally shot before the new 3-D revolution began, but that didn’t stop Cameron and a post-production team from creating a 3-D version, which was released in 2012. And next month, a newly remastered 3-D 4K cut of Titanic will be released in theaters. Since the original film was shot in 2-D, it was a painstaking effort to create the later 3-D releases, and the 2012 release — though impressive-looking — had some glaring imperfections. That’s not the case, however, with Cameron’s Avatar series, which was shot and produced with 3-D in mind. And Cameron says that the latest film, Avatar: The Way of Water, is one that looks amazing in 3-D. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Camreron)

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.

