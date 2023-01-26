Why Sarah Michelle Gellar Joined The ‘Wolf Pack’

Having starred on the show Buffy the Vampire Slayer for seven seasons, Sarah Michelle Gellar has been in high demand for other shows aimed at a similar audience. And, for the last 20 years, she’s turned those offers down. But now, she’s starring in a new supernatural teen drama called Wolf Pack. Based on a 2004 novel, it was brought to television by Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, and Gellar told us why she finally said “yes” to his show when she’d said “no” to so many others. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sarah Michelle Gellar)