‘The Flipping El Moussas’ with Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Premiering March 2 On HGTV

Popular newlyweds and real estate power couple, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa have faced a myriad of exciting life-changing events, including a new working relationship and a baby on the way, and HGTV’s new follow-doc series The Flipping El Moussas has the whole family getting in on the action. Premiering Thursday, March 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and available to stream the same day on discovery+, fans will have a front-row seat as the family navigates ultrasound appointments, family time and high-end flips throughout the 10-episode run. In the series, Heather Rae is introduced to Tarek’s flipping business, a very different world from the luxe real-estate market she knows so well. But she helps him make strategic choices with her deep knowledge of luxury real-estate to attract upscale buyers. Tarek will keep everything on budget and on schedule by following his “four Fs of flipping” – find it, fund it, fix it and flip it – to make each flip a success. With a plethora of new adventures awaiting them, the season will be a nonstop whirlwind of flipping challenges and family celebrations.
“We are ecstatic that we will flip some next-level homes in spectacular locations, all while getting to spend more time together as a family,” said Tarek. “We’ll have some battles of budget versus design choices, but in the end it will make us stronger in business and in life as we navigate our busy lives as we await our new baby boy,” added Heather Rae.
The series premiere features a massive project in the Silver Lake area of Los Angeles. The jaw-dropping view is a selling point, but the charm ends there. To be profitable, the flip requires a change up of the floor plan and added chic finishes that will deliver top-dollar sales. In the midst of juggling contractor appointments and site visits, Tarek and Heather Rae will need to fit in a very important ultrasound appointment to check on their baby’s progress.