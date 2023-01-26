‘SVU’ Made Mariska Hargitay A Household Name … And An Activist

When Mariska Hargitay auditioned for the role of Olivia Benson on a new Law & Order spin-off series, she had no idea how much the show would change her life. After she was offered the job on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, she prepared for her new gig by getting trained as a rape crisis advocate. That, along with the sometimes shocking stories she encountered on the show, inspired her to take that advocacy to new levels. (Click on the media bar below to hear Mariska Hargitay)
