Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Was Made To Be Shuffled

Having revitalized the “whodunit” genre with his two Knives Out films, Rian Johnson has developed a new mystery series for television. The first episodes of Poker Face, which stars Russian Doll’sNatasha Lyonne, have just premiered on Peacock (there will be a total of 10 for the season), and the series is already getting rave reviews, with a “100% Fresh” rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website. While most limited-run series these days tend to be serialized, Johnson explains that his intention with Poker Face was to make a collection of standalone episodes that could be watched in any order. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)
Poker Face is currently streaming on Peacock, with new episodes added on Thursdays.