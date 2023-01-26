Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Was Made To Be Shuffled

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
POKER FACE — “Poker Face Premiere Event” — Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Lyonne, Natasha Lyonne, Rian Johnson, Creator and Executive Produce at the Hollywood Legion Theater on January 23, 2023 — (Photo by: Jesse Grant/Peacock)

Having revitalized the “whodunit” genre with his two Knives Out films, Rian Johnson has developed a new mystery series for television. The first episodes of Poker Face, which stars Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne, have just premiered on Peacock (there will be a total of 10 for the season), and the series is already getting rave reviews, with a “100% Fresh” rating on the Rotten Tomatoes website. While most limited-run series these days tend to be serialized, Johnson explains that his intention with Poker Face was to make a collection of standalone episodes that could be watched in any order. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rian Johnson)

Poker Face is currently streaming on Peacock, with new episodes added on Thursdays.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Follow Hollywood Outbreak on Mastodon

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak