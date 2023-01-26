HBO Releases ‘Succession’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth season of the Emmy(R)-winning HBO Original drama series SUCCESSION debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. SUCCESSION explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).
The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.
Newly announced season 4 cast: Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Newly announced returning cast include: Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).