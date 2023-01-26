Going ‘Solo’: Alden Ehrenreich Recalls His ‘Coolest’ Audition

Having played a young Han Solo in the 2018 prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story, Alden Ehrenreich is hoping he’ll get to do it again. In response to a lot of fan interest on the internet, Ehrenreich has said he would absolutely make more Solo movies, though it seems unlikely that it will happen anytime soon — it’s been reported that Solo director Ron Howard recently said a sequel is “not a priority” for Lucasfilm at the moment. But even if the sequel is never made, Ehrenreich still had the experience of playing the character for one film, and he told us that even the process of auditioning for the role was something special. (Click on the media bar below to hear Alden Ehrenreich)
Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.