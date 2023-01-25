Jared Padalecki: ‘Supernatural’ Was A Perfect Storm Of Success

Fans couldn’t get enough of Supernatural; after 15 seasons on the air, they were still disappointed to see the show end. But, as Jared Padalecki told us toward the end of the show’s run, the fans’ support was only part of the story when it came to Supernatural being as successful as it was. According to Padalecki, who now stars on the show Walker, the production of “Supernatural” had a charmed existence, with everybody involved somehow operating on the same wavelength. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jared Padalecki)