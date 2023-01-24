‘Will Trent’ Author Is ‘Fascinated & Flattered’ By TV Adaptation

The new ABC procedural drama Will Trent is based upon the series of novels by author Karin Slaughter, who is now also an executive producer on the series. Though the show is not a faithful retelling of the books’ stories, it does retain most of the aspects of their main characters and its Atlanta setting. With Slaughter part of the production team, the altered storylines have her blessing, and she told us that, more than anything else, she’s grateful that there was a desire to bring her characters to the screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Karin Slaughter)
