Why ‘Ghost’ Was Supernaturally Special For Patrick Swayze

Though its $505 million worldwide box office gross seems meager by today’s inflated standards, Ghost was actually the third-highest grossing film of all time upon its 1990 release, behind only E.T. and Star Wars. It was a film that not only captured audiences’ imaginations, but also earned critical acclaim, winning two Academy Awards out of its five nominations. Now there’s word that Channing Tatum has acquired the rights to a Ghost remake, in which he would star in the role originally played by the late Patrick Swayze. Thanks to Dirty Dancing, Swayze was already a big star, but Ghost, of course, became the actor’s top-grossing film, and also landed him the honor of People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 1991. At the time of Ghost’s release, Swayze talked to us about what a positive experience it was to make the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Swayze)