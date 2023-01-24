Rita Moreno Wanted To Be On ‘Brady’s’ All-Star Team

With his current team already knocked out of the NFL playoffs, the only way to see Tom Brady on a big screen in February is to go see the movie 80 For Brady, a comedy about four older women who idolize Brady and make their way to Houston to see him play in 2017’s Super Bowl LI (which Brady’s New England Patriots won, beating the Atlanta Falcons 34-28). Brady produced the film and appears in it, but the real stars are iconic actresses Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno — a quartet with 12 Oscar nominations and five wins among them. Moreno was the last one to sign on for the film, and once she’d learned who was already on board, she told us, she could hardly turn the role down. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rita Moreno)