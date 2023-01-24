John Laroquette’s Bittersweet Return To ‘Night Court’

John Larroquette is reprising his best-known role by once again playing Dan Fielding on the newly revived Night Court. He was there for all nine seasons of the show’s original run, and he’s back on the new version in a new capacity — instead of being a prosecutor, Fielding is now a public defender. Of course, he’s now surrounded by a new cast of characters, led by The Big Bang Theory’sMelissa Rauch, who spearheaded (and produces) the show’s revival, and he’s enjoying that. But he told us it’s also a bittersweet experience, since he’s lost three of his original co-stars among them — Harry Anderson, Markie Post, and Charles Robinson — within the last five years. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Larroquette)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.