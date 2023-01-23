‘Shotgun Wedding’ Stars Bonded On The Beach

Callie Hernandez is part of the large ensemble cast starring in the romantic action comedy hybrid Shotgun Wedding. Although Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamelare the names on the marquee, the film also features Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge, four-time Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz, Sonia Braga, D’Arcy Carden, Cheech Marin, and more. Hernandez told us that shooting the film was an amazing experience, because she and her castmates were all living and working together on location in the Caribbean. (Click on the media bar below to hear Callie Hernandez)
Shotgun Wedding premieres on Prime Video this Friday.