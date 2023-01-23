Eight-Plus Decades Of Writing Music Paid Off For John Williams

When it comes to scoring films, one Hollywood name stands above all the rest: John Williams. After starting his career as an orchestrator and session musician, he scored his first film at the age of 26. In a couple of weeks, Williams will reach his 91st birthday, and he’s still going strong, as he’s currently working on producer Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and says he’s hoping to continue working on projects after that. Williams and Spielberg, of course, share a special bond, as Williams has written the scores for nearly every Spielberg-directed film, going back to Spielberg’s 1974 debut, The Sugarland Express. Now, Spielberg is one of the high-profile producers attached to a documentary that will put the spotlight on Williams and his incredible career. When we had the opportunity to speak with Williams, he told us about first catching the music bug when he was just a child, and how he never expected it to become his life’s work. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Williams)