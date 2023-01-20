Nia Long: You Shouldn’t Miss ‘Missing’ While It’s In Theaters

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Los Angeles, CA – January 12, 2023 – Nia Long attends the Premiere of Stage 6 Films and Screen Gems MISSING at Alamo Drafthouse in downtown Los Angeles

Missing is a film about a young woman who uses her digital detective skills to find her mother after she goes missing on a trip. But, even though the story is based on the latest technology, the film itself is getting the old-fashioned release treatment, as it’s only playing in theaters right now. That’s just fine with Nia Long, who stars as the mother gone missing. She told us she’s really happy with the film’s studio, Sony, and their decision to let viewers see the action unfold on the big screen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nia Long)

Missing is now playing in theaters.

