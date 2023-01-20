Bryan Cranston: ‘Bad’ Writing Is What Made The Show Great

It seems nearly impossible to fathom that Breaking Bad is already 15 years old, but it’s true: The first episode aired on January 20, 2008. Over the course of its five seasons, Breaking Bad wound up becoming one of the most revered television series of all time, receiving nearly unanimous acclaim from critics and earning scores of repeat viewings from fans. (Of course, it also spawned an equally acclaimed prequel series, Better Call Saul, along with a sequel film, El Camino.) With his work on the series, Bryan Cranston made a strong case for himself as one of the greatest actors ever to grace the small screen. But, as good as he was, Cranston was more likely to give credit to others. Speaking to us during the show’s run, he attributed the show’s success to scripts that had him on the edge of his seat, waiting to find out what would happen next to Walter White. (Click on the media bar below to hear , Bryan Cranston)