With ‘Otto,’ Rita Wilson Had The Right Project & The Right Star

A Man Called Otto started its life as a Swedish novel (A Man Called Ove), followed by a Swedish film adaptation. Rita Wilson saw the potential for the story as an American film, and her production company secured the rights. Of course, it helped that Wilson had a pretty big star she could easily attach to the project: her husband (and one of her production partners), Tom Hanks. The project has been in the works for more than five years; now that it’s done and on the big screen, Wilson told us she knew it was going to be something special from the very first day of shooting. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rita Wilson)