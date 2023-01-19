Parenting Expert Feels ‘Parent Test’s’ Contentious Talk Is A Necessary Lesson

Although it does strive to be entertaining — it is airing on network television, after all — The Parent Test takes a hard look at parenting issues and techniques in a world that’s become increasingly difficult for parents to navigate. Taking the lead in providing expert advice on the show is Dr. Adolph Brown, who says he’s grateful to have an opportunity to give real, no-holds-barred guidance to parents in a forum that could potentially influence millions of parents. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dr. Adolph Brown)
The Parent Test airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.