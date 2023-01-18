Why Doesn’t ‘Mean Girls’ Age? Lindsay Lohan Knows The Secret

When Mean Girls was first released in 2004, it was most notable for being the feature film writing debut of Saturday Night Live breakout star Tina Fey. It quickly became a hit with both critics and audiences, and the phrase “mean girls” became embedded in American culture. The film itself has shown incredible staying power, as new audiences have discovered it year after year through streaming and other means. Why has the movie stood the test of time? Lindsay Lohan told us the film deals with teenage social norms that really haven’t changed much over time. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lindsay Lohan)
Mean Girls is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.