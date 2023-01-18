Quinta Brunson’s ABCs Of Creating ‘Abbott Elementary’

In its first season and a half, Abbott Elementary has taken the world by storm, generating all kinds of buzz on social media, drawing rave reviews from critics, and winning three of the seven Primetime Emmy Awards for which it was nominated in its first season. Quinta Brunson was the recipient of one of those Emmy Awards, for “Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series.” Brunson, of course, not only stars on the show, but is also a writer, executive producer, and creator of the show, and she told us why she thought a show set in an urban public school would be a winner.(Click on the media bar below to hear Quinta Brunson)
Abbott Elementary airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.