How Helen Mirren Found Perspective On ‘1923’

Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton of the Paramount+ series 1923. Photo Cr: Emerson Miller/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The very name of Helen Mirren’s new series tells us that it’s a period piece: 1923. The Oscar winner and four-time Emmy Award recipient has a long reputation for putting a lot of work into her roles, so it’s no surprise that she did plenty of research about what life was like in the American West a century ago. Surprisingly, though, she said her greatest inspiration for the role came from a book written well before the year 1923. (Click on the media bar below to hear Helen Mirren)

 1923 is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Sundays.

