Why Melissa Rauch Thought ‘Night Court’ Should Be Back In Session

Since the original Night Court went off the air in May, 1992, there have been 1,239 episodes of Law & Order on television. So, clearly, there is an interest in the American legal system. In bringing back a new version of Night Court, star/executive producer Melissa Rauch explains she wanted to take that interest in the judicial branch and make people both laugh and think. (Click on the media bar below to hear Melissa Rauch)
Night Court airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.