Ramón Rodríguez: Atlanta Is His ‘Will Trent’ Co-Star

Staying true to the series of novels that inspired it, the television version of Will Trent is set in the city of Atlanta, with the title character working in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. To add to the show’s authenticity, all of its filming is being done in the Atlanta area, something that star Ramón Rodríguez really appreciates, both in terms of the show’s look and storytelling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ramón Rodríguez )
