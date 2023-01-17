Indy’s Accidental Sidekick: How Ke Huy Quan Was Cast In ‘Temple Of Doom’

Having just won a Golden Globe Award for his comeback performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan is anxious to do more acting and is, in fact, hoping he could bring his first-ever character back to the big screen. On an episode of theHappy Sad Confused podcast, Quan said he would love to reprise the role of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’s Short Round in a new spin-off series — ostensibly showing the character to have followed in his mentor’s footsteps as an archaeologist. At a fan event, Quan told the story about how he was improbably chosen to play the role that catapulted him to ’80s stardom. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ke Huy Quan)
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.