Clive Davis: Whitney Houston Biopic Gets It All Right

As the head of Arista Records from 1974 to 2000, Clive Davis worked with a lot of the world’s most popular musical artists. But there were few that he worked with as closely as he did with Whitney Houston. As both a boss and a mentor, Davis honed her talent and sent her career soaring into the stratosphere, making Houston one of the artists who defined the 1980s. Along the way, he got to know her better than most other people did — her highs and lows, her personal life, the issues that troubled her — and he says that the new biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody is about as accurate a telling of Houston’s story that you can get. (Click on the media bar below to hear Clive Davis)
I Wanna Dance With Somebody is now playing in theaters.