Lance Henriksen As ‘The Terminator’? It Almost Happened!

The Terminator wound up being the defining role of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career. But things could have been much different. Originally, James Cameron’s choice for the role was Lance Henriksen, who had starred in Cameron’s directorial debut, Pirhana II: The Spawning. In fact, in trying to pitch the film to producers, Cameron sent Henriksen on a mission posing as the Terminator. As Henriksen told us, things didn’t exactly go as planned, but he was still happy to get a smaller role in the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lance Henriksen)
