How ‘Apocalypse Now’ Tested Francis Ford Coppola’s Casting Patience

Apocalypse Now earned Francis Ford Coppola his fourth Best Picture Oscar nomination and his third Best Director nomination, and the classic war movie still stands among his finest efforts. Getting the film made took more than a decade after the screenplay was originally finished, and along the way, Coppola found himself facing plenty of challenges, especially when it came to casting. Though the movie eventually starred Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall, and Martin Sheen, Coppola a few years ago he told us that he’d tried — and failed — to get some of his earlier choices. (Click on the media bar below to hear Francis Ford Coppola)
Apocalypse Now is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.