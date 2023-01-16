For Genie Francis On ‘General Hospital,’ The Pressure’s Off Now

By Hollywood Outbreak
GENERAL HOSPITAL – ABC Winter TCA Press Tour panels featured in-person Q&As with the stars and executive producers of new and returning series on Wednesday, Jan. 11. “General Hospital” airs Monday – Friday, on ABC (check local listings). (ABC)
GENIE FRANCIS

Genie Francis shot her first episode of General Hospital in 1977. Though she’s come and gone from the show several times over the years, the character of Laura Spencer remains one of the show’s iconic characters, and she’s been back on the show full-time since 2015. Having seen more than 45 years’ worth of changes, she talked about how the filming of General Hospital has evolved over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Genie Francis)

 General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC Daytime and currently streams on Hulu.

