Critics Agree On ‘Everything’ For Once!
The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced the winners of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards LIVE on The CW. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the star-studded gala was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles.
Everything Everywhere All at Once” led the winners in the film categories, earning five awards including Best Picture, Best Director for Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan, Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, and Best Editing for Paul Rogers.
In the series categories, “Better Call Saul” took home three trophies, winning Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series for Bob Odenkirk, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito. “Abbott Elementary” won two awards, Best Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Sheryl Lee Ralph. “The Dropout” also scored a pair of wins, Best Limited Series, and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Amanda Seyfried. “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” won two awards as well, Best Movie Made for Television, and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Daniel Radcliffe.
John Goodman presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jeff Bridges in a very special highlight of the evening, while Kate Hudson presented this year’s SeeHer Award to Janelle Monáe. The SeeHer Award honors a woman who advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.
Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations
FILM CATEGORIES
BEST PICTURE
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST ACTOR
Brendan Fraser – The Whale (A24)
BEST ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár (Focus Features)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR
Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Sarah Polley – Women Talking (United Artists Releasing)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon (Paramount Pictures)
BEST EDITING
Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Elvis (Warner Bros. Pictures)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
BEST COMEDY
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)
BEST SONG
Naatu Naatu – RRR (Sarigama Cinemas)
BEST SCORE
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár (Focus Features)
SERIES CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO Max)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO Max)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)