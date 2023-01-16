‘Chucky’ Renewed For Season 3

The USA Network/SYFY hit series “Chucky” has been renewed for a third season.
“Chucky” ranks as a top-10 drama cable for 2022 in the 18-49 demo (L+7).
“The cast and crew of ‘Chucky’ would like to thank fans and critics alike for their overwhelming response to season two, which we’re delighted to announce has now spurred the official greenlight on season three. This news has made Chucky very happy. Thank Damballa for that because otherwise Chucky would have been frankly impossible to deal with. Many thanks also to our partners at SYFY, USA and UCP for helping us keep Chucky busy. See you in 2023 for what Chucky himself promises will be his scariest season ever,” said executive producer Don Mancini.