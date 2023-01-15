James Cameron Enjoyed A Different Relationship With Kate Winslet On ‘Avatar’

By Hollywood Outbreak
Ronal (Kate Winslet) in 20th Century Studios’ AVATAR 2. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

In the summer of 2017, James Cameron approached Kate Winslet with another job offer: to join the cast of his Avatar sequel. Of course, they’d worked together before, when Titanic became the first blockbuster hit of Winslet’s career, raising her Hollywood profile exponentially. Teaming up again 20 years later for Avatar: The Way of Water was a much different experience, Cameron told us, partially because Winslet has become much more accustomed to working on big movies in the years since Titanic. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)

Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.

