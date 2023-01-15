A Sad But Satisfying Farewell For Rupert Grint In ‘Servant’

The Harry Potter film series may have made Rupert Grint famous, but, following the conclusion of that series, Grint has been striving to establish himself as an actor on his own terms. That has included his most recent job, as a series regular on the M. Night Shyamalan-produced horror series Servant. With the release of the show’s fourth streaming season, it is coming to a conclusion; while Grint is sad to see the show end, he’s also grateful to have had the opportunity to star on the show for four years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rupert Grint)
The final season of Servant starts streaming today on Apple TV+.