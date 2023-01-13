Why The ‘SVU’ Stabler/Benson Relationship Matters To People

When Christopher Meloni returned to the Law & Order franchise to star in Law & Order: Organized Crime, that opened up all kinds of opportunities to rekindle the relationship between Meloni’s character, Elliot Stabler, and Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. Since coming back, Meloni has appeared on Law & Order: SVU eight times, and Hargitay has appeared in 11 Organized Crime episodes. Why is there still so much interest in the Stabler/Benson relationship? Meloni told us that Hargitay had it figured out early on in SVU’s run. (Click on the on the media bar to hear Christopher Meloni)
Law & Order: Organized Crime airs Thursdays at 10/9c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.